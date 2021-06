WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita said the Arkansas River is closed for all recreational activity due to the high flow rate.

It includes swimming, boating, kayaking and canoeing. The river will be closed until the flow rate has lessened.

The forecast continues to call for rain and storms through next week. City staff will monitor flood hot zones, dams, pump stations, and the floodway as needed.

