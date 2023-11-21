WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas River will be lowered starting Nov. 24 for one week.

At the request of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the city will be making some minor modifications to the fish ladder/boat pass in order to reduce long-term sediment build-up. The fish ladder/boat pass was built during the reconstruction of the Lincoln Street Dam.

While the river is lowered, Veo will also host a river cleanup to retrieve scooters in the big Arkansas River.

The water will be raised back on Friday, Dec. 1.