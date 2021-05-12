Arlington residents advised to boil water

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A water line break in Arlington in Reno County has health officials concerned about possible bacterial contamination in the drinking water.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Arlington. It is in effect until the KDHE rescinds the advisory.

The KDHE says the water line break caused a loss of pressure in the system which can lead to inadequate chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Arlington customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit the KDHE website.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.