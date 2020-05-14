Armed robber hits Pasta Express on East Harry

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are asking for the public’s help finding a person who robbed the Pasta Express restaurant in the 4100 block of East Harry Wednesday evening.

Courtesy Wichita Police Department

An employee told officers that the robber entered the business just before 6 p.m., pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

After the robber got some money, he ran from the store. The worker was not hurt.

Courtesy Wichita Police Department

Police released surveillance photos of a person wearing a surgical mask, red and black tennis shoes, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and heavy winter gloves.

If anyone has any additional information, they can call WPD at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

