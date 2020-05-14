Armed robber hits Pasta Express on East Harry

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are asking for the public’s help finding a person who robbed the Pasta Express restaurant in the 4100 block of East Harry Wednesday evening.
An employee told officers that the robber entered the business just before 6 p.m., pulled out a handgun and demanded money.
After the robber got some money, he ran from the store. The worker was not hurt.
Police released surveillance photos of a person wearing a surgical mask, red and black tennis shoes, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and heavy winter gloves.
If anyone has any additional information, they can call WPD at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
