Armyworms invading some Wichita lawns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Armyworms are munching on lawns across Wichita. According to Johnson’s Garden Centers, the pests are tiny worms that can do damage fast.

Armyworms prefer crops and lawn grasses. A sign of armyworms is often small, brown patches of grass on your lawn.

The worms are most active at night and like wet conditions, and infestations take place in late summer or early fall. However, experts say the rain can help with egg survival, and it can also delay predators from feeding on the eggs.

Johnson’s Garden Centers said they are easy to control. The garden center said the easiest solution is Natural Guard Spinosad with a ready-to-spray nozzle for your garden hose. The best is to apply it early in the morning before bees are active, then let it stand at least 12 hours before mowing or watering.

Officials said it is a good idea to keep pets off the lawn while the product is wet.