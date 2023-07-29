WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 700 students are ready for school thanks to the 8th annual Backpack Bash put on by First Presbyterian Church of Wichita and the International Rescue Committee.

The event serves refugees, immigrants, and asylum seekers.

It gives students of all ages a chance to pick out new backpacks and supplies for the upcoming school year.

Event organizers said a lot of newcomers are now in the ICT.

“Equip them for success in school and you know we’ve all been new somewhere sometime a new job or whatever and they are here with new country, new language, and new school, new friends new everything and we just want to do what we can to make them feel welcome and excited,” said First Presbyterian Church of Wichita, Ruling Elder/Mission Chair, Patrice Cummings.

Cummings said the smiles on each student’s face when picking out their new items makes each year worth it and they couldn’t do it without different community partners.