WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Haysville man has been arrested for a crash that killed a Derby woman last October.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Leroy Vandegrift was fleeing from one crash when he hit another vehicle, killing 26-year-old Anastasia Rooney.

According to Lt. Ben Blick, Vandegrift was driving a Chevy Silverado that rear-ended a Volkswagen Bug at 2000 East 63rd Street South on Oct. 18. Blick said Vandegrift sped away but lost control and hit Rooney’s vehicle head-on at 63rd and Broadway. Rooney died at the scene. Vandegrift had serious injuries. The person in the first crash was not injured.

On June 8, the sheriff’s office issued a warrant for his arrest. Deputies arrested him Monday in Haysville.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter while DUI, and hit and run.

Vandegrift’s bond was set at $250,000. He posted it and was released Monday afternoon.