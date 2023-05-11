WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police say they have arrested a 24-year-old man for fatally shooting a 31-year-old Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area of Rutan and Sunnybrook in the Planeview neighborhood around 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found Chance Martin with a gunshot wound to his upper body and began giving him first aid. EMS took Martin to a hospital, where he later died.

Police learned Martin had gotten into a fight with the suspect and another person, which led to the suspect allegedly pulling out a gun and shooting him. Witnesses were able to provide information to police that allowed police to quickly locate the suspect’s vehicle abandoned in the 900 block of West 47th Street South.

Police took the man into custody nearby a short time later. He is currently being held without bond on suspicion of second-degree murder.

KSN News is not identifying the suspect until he is formally charged with a crime.