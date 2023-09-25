WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An arrest has been made in a weekend hit-and-run accident.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday at McCormick and Meridian. Wichita police say a westbound vehicle struck a bicyclist as they turned onto Meridian heading south.

The bicyclist is now in critical but stable condition at the hospital, according to the police department. The suspect later returned to the scene and turned themselves in.

The 30-year-old man was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of felony hit-and-run, failure to yield to a pedestrian and no driver’s license.

The suspect’s identification will not be released until formal charges are filed.