WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An arson investigator is investigating a house fire that happened in north Wichita Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, they responded around 2:45 p.m. to the report of a house fire in the 1100 block of W. Murdock St.

Upon arrival, nothing was showing.

Wichita Fire Department Captain Scott Kleinschmidt says firefighters were met by the homeowner, who reported she had smoke on the second floor of her home.

Kleinschmidt says once firefighters entered the home, they were met with smoke.

“Faced with a pretty significant attic fire that was sealed up in the attic space,” said Kleinschmidt. “It really wasn’t really showing a whole lot from the outside when they pulled up.”

Kleinschmidt says no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is pending an investigation by an arson investigator.

“He’s gonna take a look at it and try to determine a cause and the origin of the fire,” said Kleinschmidt.