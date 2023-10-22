WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Art & Ale combined craft beer and local shopping on Sunday.

Local Artist Jody Harris brought her art to display and sell.

“It was a great opportunity to be here and to showcase my art,” said Harris. “There’s quite a few vendors, we’re all diversified, and it’s just really an exciting time.”

Harris started making art two years ago to help relieve stress from her day job as a financial consultant.

“Just playing with the colors is really what I enjoyed and creating something,” said Harris.

Harris says she loves to see the way people react to her art.

“When people purchase the art and to see their faces, that’s why I love to do these shows,” said Harris.

Harris said a wolf print of hers was very popular Sunday. She says you should get out and about to pop up markets to get a jump start on Christmas shopping.