WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Robert Dole VA Medical Center on Saturday held its Veterans Art Expo Saturday.

It’s the fifth year of the event, and it was held at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum. The expo featured 104 entries from 31 different veterans, including drawings, paintings and sculptures.

For some veterans, art is used as a form of therapy.

“Participating in art therapy is, first and foremost, a process through which our Veterans are heard, seen and understood as they redefine life, identity, and resiliency as their own,” said Christina Vasquez, board-certified art therapist at Dole VA.

“With trauma, your wounds are inside, and they’re deep,” Dusty Moore, a veteran, said. “Art has been a good thing to me because it helps you with control, and it also helps you because you have no control.”

The winners of the show go on to compete nationally. There were around 150 attendees at the event, according to the Robert Dole VA Medical Center.