WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Plains Nature Center talked about Art on the Trail, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. It was part of our Wild Side segment at noon.

Those who attend the event will be able to stroll through nature trails, purchase a glass of wine from Grace Hill Wineries, and watch as more than 25 Wichita artists let their creativity flow. Each artist will create original art, live throughout the park