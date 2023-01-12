WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is seeking qualified artists for three public sculpture art commissions on the grounds of the new Northwest Water Facility.

The facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2024. The artwork for the project is expected to be installed by the end of 2023.

The new water treatment facility is being built near 21st North and Hoover across from the Sedgwick County Zoo.

The new water treatment plant will serve the city of Wichita, surrounding communities, industries, and wholesale customers. The new plant will provide 120 million gallons per day of drinking water and will replace the aging Main Water Treatment Plant.

The artwork will be selected by the project steering committee, including several members of Wichita City Council and the Sedgwick County Zoo. The steering committee will make their decision based on artist eligibility and the selection criteria listed below.

The selected artists proposals may require input and design development based on feedback from the committee and is subject to their final approval.

Selected artists will give regular updates on their progress through the fabrication and installation process.

Please submit all of the following information. Applicants who fail to include all submittal requirements may not be considered for the project.

Artist name (or names of team members if applying as a collaboration), phone number and email address Website and/or social media links if applicable Indication of which art location or locations you would like to be considered for (i.e. Location 1, 2, 3A, or 3B) Brief written description of your project approach and intention to create connections to the Wichita community through the artwork and through usage of local vendors in the art process (150 words or less) Two references Five to ten images of relevant examples of past work (video accepted). Images should represent the artist’s style, format, medium, or breadth of work. Please include scale and medium for all works—and if a public installation, include the year installed and its location. Resume or CV

Criteria for Eligibility

Demonstrated experience working with community public art programs

Ability to work with architects, designers, fabricators to successfully achieve concept to install

Successful experience working on time and within budget

Individual artists or collaborations with multiple artists may apply

To apply, click here.