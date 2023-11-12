WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN Photojournalist Payton Steiner went to an art show at LakePoint Wichita Saturday, where creativity was brought out from residents who did not know they had it.

“We have been working on this art show for probably 9 months. We would do it step-by-step so that everybody who thought they couldn’t paint could see that they actually can,” said Executive Director for Independent Living Vickie Strawder.

“All the different things you see around here were painted by residents here. I thought, ‘You know, I have absolutely not a single artistic bone in my body, and I can’t do this,'” said Lloyd Kropf, a resident at LakePoint Wichita.

“I never painted before in my life. I said, ‘I can’t paint.’ They said, ‘Yes, you can, too.’ So I said, ‘OK, I’ll try.’ And I tried,” said Gay Rowsey, another resident at LakePoint Wichita.

“They’re so proud of what they’ve done, and they need to have that shown. People need to see that these people don’t just play bingo. They don’t just sit in their room and watch TV. These people are active,” said Strawder.

“It gives me something to do with my time, and it makes me feel like I’m doing something worthwhile. This is what I do since I’ve been here. Keeps me busy. Makes my life worthwhile,” said Rowsey.