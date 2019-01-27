Artist closing door on downtown studio, project lives on Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - - When artist Casey Joy got the key to the Renfro building in August 2018, she didn't know what the future would hold. What she had was an aspiration to help people be creative without a cost to them.

Joy is one of the artists involved with Open Studios ICT, which fills vacant spaces with art studios. Joy's time in the Renfro was only supposed to last three months. But the building's owner took on a #BlackoutICT challenge and extended her stay by three more months.

While in the Renfro building, Joy has steadily added to her project, 'Door of Dreams.' Four different large, painted doors now sit in the studio with hundreds of signatures, positive thoughts and hopes for the future.

"I've always had an obsession with doors, I've had a dream of an endless hall of doorways. You never know what door you're gonna walk through, what potential is beyond that door," Joy said.

She hopes to continue the Door of Dreams for years to come, as a long-term community art project. The final piece will include all her favorite themes: souls, keys and doors.

But Saturday marks Joy's last day in her downtown space. Open Studios ICT artists stay for a maximum of six months. Joy will move her art back to her home studio.

Her time in the Renfro was a "refuge" she said.

"A lot of people have said they recognize a change in my artwork, that I'm growing as an artist and I feel like I am too. I hope to continue to grow I don't want to plateau here .I want to go upward and onward until I'm a little old lady who can no longer hold my pencil," Joy laughed.

Joy will be in the downtown studio from 10a to 3p on Saturday. After that, catch her and her Door of Dreams at cafes, coffee shops and non-profit art galleries.