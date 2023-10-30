WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Air Capital Comic Convention was held this weekend at Wichita’s Sports Forum. The venue in northeast Wichita was chosen because of additional space.

People with various interests gathered to see the toys, action figures, comics and knick-knacks of all the fandoms. The event featured artists, authors, illustrators, crafters and jewelers.

One artist says she appreciates the opportunity Comic Cons has given her.

“I started working in comic books because I personally genuinely believe it’s the best storytelling media,” Clara Meath, comic book artist, said.

The Air Capital Comic Con began in 2013.