Arts Council vote to repurpose funds in favor of Music Theatre of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While the 2020 season of Music Theatre Wichita has been postponed amid COVID-19 concerns, Wichita Arts Council has voted to repurpose some funding to continue to grow and engage audiences by introducing new activities.

Thursday, the Arts Council met virtually to discuss and approve repurposing $1,500 they donated in February to Music Theatre Wichita for another venture to produce two concerts featuring Music Theatre Wichita alumni.

The amount initially requested for a production of Twelfth Night for the 2020 season will be used to produce a 30-60 minute concert at Orpheum Theatre featuring Broadway leading lady, Erin Clemons (Jesus Christ Superstar, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hamilton).

The performance will be recorded and streamed by local media company, Digital Brand. The concert will not allow a live audience but tickets will be available to purchase for those that would like to stream the event.

Wichita Music Theatre will have to request funding again from the Arts Council when, and if, the time comes to produce Twelfth Night during the season return in 2021.

