WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gas prices are starting to trend down a bit. The national average is current; y sitting at $4.27 per gallon, which is down six cents from last week. The average in Kansas sits at $3.78, down four cents from one week ago.

Meanwhile, the price of oil has gone down about $20 per barrel in the past 10 days. So why is the price at the pump only going down by pennies?

Economic expert Jeremy Hill says this is nothing new.

He said the best way to describe this is with rockets and feathers. When oil prices go up, gas prices skyrocket. However, when oil goes down, gas prices follow like a feather.

“This is a commodity, global. There’s uncertainty, there’s a limited supply. They don’t really know what is coming on, and bringing it back down also creates, you know, a little bit of problem, but it gives them some profit there,” said the Director of Wichita State University’s Center of Economic Development and Business Research.

Hill added while gas stations are quick to raise the price at the pump, that does not mean they are making a huge profit. So the slow prices back down help.

“They might even have lost some money on the way going up, right? When they were still selling, and they didn’t get their prices quite up. So this covers some of the losses they had before,” Hill said.

As for varying gas prices between gas stations in the same area, Hill says that often has to do with when stores bought the gas.

“Once they buy the oil or the gasoline and put it out in the ground, they have to burn a lot of that off before they can buy the next load,” Hill said. “The gasoline [is] now sitting there, and so the prices have to stay high cause they bought it a higher price. There’s that time element. That’s one of the biggest factors why you see around town they tend to vary.”