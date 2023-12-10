WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita returned to work Sunday morning following a strike.

The nurses say the strike was to protest unsafe conditions management has failed to remedy. The nurses also went on a one-day strike back in June.

Katie Best, a pediatric sedation nurse at Ascension, says one of the main things the strike focused on was unsafe floating practices.

“We just really want to highlight the fact that there are a lot of unsafe floating practices at the hospital right now,” said Best. “They’re asking nurses to go to areas that we are not trained in, and that increases patient risk, and that’s not safe for our patients that we love here in Wichita.”

Best says she feels like the strike was a good one.

“We had a great turnout, and we are hoping that Ascension is able to listen to the message that it is important that we have safe floating and a fair contract now,” said Best.

She said she is optimistic that Ascension will continue to bargain with them to make more progress.

Ascension released the following statement in regards to the nurses returning to work: