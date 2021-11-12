Ascension Via Christi employees protesting vaccine mandate in downtown Wichita

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of Ascension Via Christi employees has gathered outside of the hospital to protest the healthcare company’s vaccine mandate, which is set to take effect at midnight.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, there were a few dozen employees with signs and flags. They have until midnight tonight to take the vaccine or risk losing their jobs.

In a press release made in July, Ascension said, “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and new variants of the virus emerge, Ascension continues to focus on ensuring our associates are protected – for the safety of patients and visitors, our associates, our families and loved ones, and the community.”

KSN has a crew on the scene and will update as we receive information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories