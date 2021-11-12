Ascension Via Christi employees protesting vaccine mandate in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of Ascension Via Christi employees has gathered outside of the hospital to protest the healthcare company’s vaccine mandate, which is set to take effect at midnight.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, there were a few dozen employees with signs and flags. They have until midnight tonight to take the vaccine or risk losing their jobs.

In a press release made in July, Ascension said, “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and new variants of the virus emerge, Ascension continues to focus on ensuring our associates are protected – for the safety of patients and visitors, our associates, our families and loved ones, and the community.”

