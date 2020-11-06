Ascension Via Christi in need of 60 new registered travel and licensed practical nurses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The KDHE shows 160 people are in ICU beds because of coronavirus that’s 38 percent of the total beds available in Kansas. That strain is forcing Wichita hospitals to hire even more staff. Ascension Via Christi says it needs dozens of more nurses to take on the rise in cases.

Between Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center they have 150 COVID-19 patients combined inside their coronavirus units. An increase of about 60 patients in just a week and half. The hospitals say they need help. Nursing student Brisella Herrera is eager to jump in.

“I’m excited to start working as a nurse and getting in the experience although it’s kind of scary so see how I would be starting during this pandemic,” said Brisella Herrera, WSU Nursing Student.



Ascension Via Christi is hiring 60 new registered travel and licensed practical nurses to help with the COVID-19 units. Herrera is a soon to be grad from Wichita State University. She says it’s during this time nursing students need to step up to serve their community.

“You just have to; I feel like you have to have a good heart and do everything by the heart. if it’s needed you always have to help out, you know?” said Herrera.

