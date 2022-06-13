WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The summer weather brings a season full of campfires, backyard bonfires, and barbecues. Recently, Ascension Via Christi has noticed an uptick in kids coming in with burn injuries from these types of fires.

Some fall into the fire. However, a lot of the injuries are from hours, even a day after the fire is out.

Two-year-old Cassidy Wise has spent two weeks at Ascension Via Christi’s burn center after an accident during Memorial Day weekend.

“We were going to run and go play on the play set, and we tripped and fell into the coals from lunch,” her mom explained.

Cassidy got burns on her knee and hands.

“On her palms and fingers, which was the worst, she had to have some skin grafts. So they took skin from her head, the back of her scalp, and then they also had to take some from her thigh to get enough skin to cover her palms and fingers,” Wise said. “She’s been a very, very strong little girl.”

Cassidy is only one of the kids who recently visited Via Christi’s burn center.

“We saw like five within a week,” said Sarah Fischer, Ascension Via Christi Regional Burn Center’s burn program coordinator.

Fischer says injuries can happen up to 24 hours after the fire is out.

“A lot of times, it’s the day after or maybe just a few hours after everyone thinks that the fires out,” Fischer said. “People don’t always realize that the coals stay hot and can stay hot for a while.”

This is why she encourages setting up a barrier for kids and making sure the fire is put out properly. “Not only put water on it when you’re finished but stir it around to make sure all the embers and pieces of wood have been cooled down and have water on them and still let it sit,” Fischer explained.

Cassidy is expected to leave the hospital in a week. However, her road to rehab will be months.

If you get burned, it’s important to know not to put ice on the burn. Instead, use clean water.