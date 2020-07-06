Ascension Via Christi reports 14 fireworks-related injuries

FILE – In this July 4, 2015, file photo, fireworks explode behind a United States flag during a Fourth of July celebration. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi Hospitals in Wichita is reporting 14 fireworks-related injuries over the Fourth of July weekend.

The hospital said 10 of those patients were pediatric. Of the 14 patients, three were admitted and one was in critical condition. Five of the 14 injuries were from mortars or homemade fireworks.

The hospital said a new firework, a handheld smoke stick, was a big reason for the injuries because they malfunctioned and shot out the back.

