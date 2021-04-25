Ascension Via Christi sends nurses to help Michigan’s COVID-19 hot spot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Michigan is the nation’s new hotspot for covid infections and hospitalizations. The state has recorded 91,000 new cases over the last two weeks, the highest in the nation.

Nurses from Ascension Via Christi in Wichita join the fight against COVID-19 by helping their sister hospital in Detroit. The nurses left Eisenhower National Airport on Sunday morning.

“I hope I’m prepared, I feel like I am,” said Marvin Rockle, a RN for Ascension Via Christi.

Rockle, is one of the twelve nurses Ascension Via Christi sent on the trip.

“The nurses that are there are really worn out,” explained Ascension Via Christi RN, Alison Heimerman. “They’re taxed to the limit and they’re just really appreciative of everything we can do for them, and just the little bit of help we can give.”

Both Rockle and Heimerman say they are expecting the unexpected in Michigan.

Rockle added, “I have things in my mind and as you know when you think about what things are going to be like, but when you experience them, it’s a whole different story.”

This isn’t the first time Ascension Via Christi has sent nurses out of state to battle COVID-19. in April 2020, the hospital sent several nurses to states like Michigan and Illinois to help.

Ascension Via Christi RN, Trina Williams, flew out to Chicago last April when the hospital first sent help.

“I was really excited to go and help. It was like a sense of pride and teamwork to what able to go and help other people, explained Williams.

Due to the experience she earned last year, Williams has been able to give tips to some of the nurses going this time.

She says her advice is simple, “Learn from this situation and immerse yourself in it.”