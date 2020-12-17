Ascension Via Christi spreads holiday cheer to volunteers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi has found a way to make this holiday season a little brighter for their many volunteers. The hospital organized a holiday drive-thru event to celebrate its volunteers’ dedication.

Since the pandemic began, volunteers have not been allowed at the hospitals out of concern for their safety. The hospital staff and patients have missed the friendly faces of their many volunteers — many of them, can’t wait to get back.

Yvette Howey began volunteering alongside her late husband at Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa in 2009.

“Sad, you know, every day that I normally volunteer I get up and I think oh geez I could be there. Instead, I’m stuck at home. It’s kind of hard, but hopefully now with the vaccine, we’ll be able to get back on track and go back to what we were doing because it’s a really good feeling to be able to help people,” said Howey.

Via Christi’s Guest and Volunteer Services Coordinator Misty Marley says the presence of the volunteers is sorely missed.

“They just bring such joy and comfort to the families and our patients,” said Marley.

