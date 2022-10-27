WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis will soon be able to vote to unionize.
A petition for nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis to unionize was filed on Monday, Oct. 3, by the National Nurses Organizing Committee -Missouri & Kansas/National Nurses United.
According to the National Labor Relations Board, the hearing for the election was canceled because both parties stipulated election agreements on Monday, Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 26.
On Wednesday, Nov. 26, a notice of election was released.
Elections are taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Guadelupe Room at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis acute-care.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Wednesday, Nov. 9
|6 – 9 a.m.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
6 – 9 p.m.
|The Guadelupe Room
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis acute-care
929 N. St. Francis St, Wichita, KS 67214
|Thursday, Nov. 10
|6 – 9 a.m.
|The Guadelupe Room
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis acute-care
929 N. St. Francis St, Wichita, KS 67214
The ballot count will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
For more information, visit the case page.
