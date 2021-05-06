Ascension Via Christi warns about caller ID scams, here’s how to report it

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi announced Thursday that recently Wichitans have been receiving calls where the caller ID indicates the calls are coming from Ascension Via Christi, but they are actually not.

According to Ascension Via Christi, these are robocalls from telemarketers who have “spoofed” in the hospital’s name to get recipients to take their calls, so they can try and sell their products or trick people into providing or confirming personal or financial information

Why Ascension Via Christi?

According to the Federal Trade Commission, fake caller ID scammers try to trick you into thinking they are someone local and someone you trust – like a government agency or police department, or a company with which you do business. Unfortunately, there is nothing that these agencies or businesses can do to stop this deceptive practice.

Anyone who receives calls from caller ID scammers can report it to the Federal Trade Commission’s website at ftc.gov or by calling 1-877-438-4338.

FTC also shared the following advice: