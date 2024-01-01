WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Communities around the country are welcoming the first babies of the new year. Wichita’s Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph had its first birth of 2024 at 7:15 a.m. on Monday.

A hospital spokesperson says Lucia Fatima McCabe weighed in at 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Her happy parents are Eric and Emmi McCabe. Lucia is the couple’s third child.

Wesley Medical Center also had a New Year’s Day birth, but we do not know if the baby arrived before or after Lucia because the family requested privacy.

Congratulations to the parents!