Ashland man dies in rollover

MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 56-year-old Ashland man died in a rollover.

It happened late Wednesday on southbound Kansas Highway 23.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Calvin D. McGonigle blew a tire and lost control. The Explorer entered the ditch, rolled and ended up on its top.

McGonigle was transported to Western Plains Medical Complex. He was pronounced at the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol report said the victim wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.