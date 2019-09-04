Asian Barn to be torn down at Sedgwick County Zoo

Breaking News
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo will soon begin to prepare for construction on a new entry complex, a new leopard habitat and an electric train.

During construction of the entry complex, guests will utilize a temporary entrance through the Children’s Farms.

To make way for the temporary entrance, the existing Asian Barn, one of the first two buildings at Sedgwick County Zoo, will be demolished and the animals will be moved to the other barns within the Children’s Farms. Demolition is Sept. 18.

The Asian Farm will be closed beginning Sept. 9 to begin moving animals and shutting off utilities.

