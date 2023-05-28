WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Asian Night Market was held Saturday evening at Riverfront Stadium.

The Market is inspired by the late-night Bazzars of Asia, where people come together to enjoy local food and drinks.

This one provided new experiences and entertainment in downtown Wichita.

The Night Market had over 50 vendors selling everything from food and drinks to clothing and merchandise.

“We have a huge crowd,” said the Owner of Fit For A Queen, Pia Scwamman. ” We wanna promote unity and just good friendship amongst all sorts of different people in our community.”

The Night Market showcased local performers, chefs, businesses and more.