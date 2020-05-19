Ask lawmakers about the Federal COVID-19 response during KSN’s Kansas Congressional Town Hall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday, May 21 from 7 – 8 p.m., KSN will broadcast a live special “Kansas Congressional Town Hall: The Federal COVID-19 Response.” This town hall will be broadcast to more than 99 percent of constituents in Kansas, through a partnership with television stations around the state. The town hall will include all six U.S. lawmakers representing Kansas.

The lawmakers expect to touch on a wide range of issues facing the country and their constituents, from how prepared we are to deal with another spike in the pandemic to what life will look like as we try to get back to normal. To submit your question for lawmakers, email: kansastownhall@nexstar.tv.

Great Bend native John Holt, now an anchor at KSN’s sister station FOX4 in Kansas City, will moderate the discussion, which will include the following lawmakers:

Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS)

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Rep. Roger Marshall – Kansas 1 st district (R – Great Bend)

district (R – Great Bend) Rep. Steve Watkins – Kansas 2 nd district (R – Topeka)

district (R – Topeka) Rep. Sharice Davids – Kansas 3 rd district (D – Shawnee)

district (D – Shawnee) Rep. Ron Estes – Kansas 4th district (R – Wichita)

KSN will also stream the town hall live Thursday evening on KSN.com.