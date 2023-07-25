WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – ASM Global announced plans to host a job fair on Tuesday, August 8, for Wichita event venues, including Intrust Bank Arena and Century II.

The job fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the south lobby of the arena. Attendees can park in any Intrust Bank Arena parking lot and should enter through Entrance B on the south side of the arena.

The arena is hiring for both full-time and part-time positions across multiple departments, including guest experience, box office, operations, security, sponsorship sales and food & beverage. Century II will also be in attendance to hire both full-time and part-time positions for departments such as food & beverage, administration and operations.

In addition, hiring managers from IATSE will also be participating in the job fair, hiring for stagehands and riggers.

Candidates passionate about live events can save time by applying online in advance. Attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of a resume and identification as on-site interviews will be conducted, and candidates will be hired on the spot.

Participation is free and open to anyone looking for employment opportunities. To learn more, click here.