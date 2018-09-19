Assault victim comes face-to-face with deputy's killer
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Investigators are looking into a report that the man who shot and killed Deputy Robert Kunze had assaulted someone in the Blue Lake community in southwest Wichita. It happened in the 3300 block of South Bolin.
Riley Simone said he came face to face with the deputy's killer early Sunday.
Simone came home around 1 a.m. to grab some things. Within a split second, he told KSN News he was lying on the ground watching a man drive away in his pick-up truck.
He said a man jumped in his front seat.
"I was startled. I jumped back, and he pushed me down and dragged me over to the sidewalk."
Frozen in fear, Simone said the man started beating him in front of his home.
He said the man ran off, jumped in his pickup, and drove away.
"I don't know if I thought about fighting back or not," said Simone. "Looking back now, I am glad I didn't. If he did have a weapon, he probably would of took my life if I did."
Local News
