Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now

At least 5 people arrested, damage reported in downtown Topeka protests

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A protest and rally in downtown Topeka started out peaceful early Monday evening, but it ended with five arrests and one person checked out by paramedics.

According to KSNT, rocks and bricks were thrown breaking police car windows and some graffiti was used. Damage was reported to the Capitol Federal building downtown.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office declared the protest unlawful just before 10 p.m.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, helped clear the area.

Topeka police officer Kevin Cross said no law enforcement was hurt other than a few cuts and bruises.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories