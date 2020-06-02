At least 5 people arrested, damage reported in downtown Topeka protests

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A protest and rally in downtown Topeka started out peaceful early Monday evening, but it ended with five arrests and one person checked out by paramedics.

According to KSNT, rocks and bricks were thrown breaking police car windows and some graffiti was used. Damage was reported to the Capitol Federal building downtown.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office declared the protest unlawful just before 10 p.m.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, helped clear the area.

Topeka police officer Kevin Cross said no law enforcement was hurt other than a few cuts and bruises.

LATEST STORIES: