OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police, firefighters and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a deadly plane crash at the Johnson County Executive Airport Sunday morning.

The crash took place between the airport and 151st Street, emergency responders went to the scene shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says at least one person is dead, but isn’t sure if more people were on the plane. The plane was said to be headed to Alberquerque, New Mexico according to FlightAware.

Cheryl Vieu, a cashier at the Casey’s store across the street from the crash, recalls what she saw.

“Just shock, because they missed the fence by not very much at all from landing in the street,” Vieu said.

Olathe Fire Department responded to scene with assistance from their special crash unit.

“A lot of times with a plane crash, water is not the appropriate stuff to use, so we actually put it out with a lot of foam that’s made exactly for this,” Mike Hall of the Olathe Fire Department said. We didn’t have challenges putting the fire out, it’s just a single engine plane by itself in basically the middle of the field.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is on scene and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The Olathe Police Department tweeted that officers were assisting traffic control and alternate routes may be required.

The Overland Park Fire Department responded to the scene as well to help assist with a grass fire due to the crash.

“It’s another Tragic day. You know it’s a beautiful day, it’s a beautiful Sunday and then you get an event like this and it just reminds you how precious life is,” Hall said.

FOX4 will keep you updated when additional information becomes available.