Possible ATM skimmer found in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina police are in the early stages of investigating a possible skimmer scam that was discovered on a bank’s ATM this weekend in Salina.
Police remind citizens to keep a close eye on their bank accounts as a regular routine.
Police did not release which local bank the ATM skimmer was found at. They said more details would be released at a later time.
