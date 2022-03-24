TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Atmos Energy will pay more for the bitter cold in February 2021. The company is looking will recover $102 million in extraordinary costs incurred during the storm.

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) ordered the company to do everything possible to continue providing natural gas service to its customers, defer the charges, and develop a plan to allow customers to pay the unusually high costs over time to minimize the financial impact.

Under the terms of the settlement, Atmos will apply for Securitized Utility Tariff Bonds to obtain the most favorable financing to reduce costs to ratepayers. The KCC will review the plan to ensure the lowest possible bond costs will be passed on to customers.

Until the securitization process is complete, the exact dollar amount Atmos customers will see on their monthly bills and the length of the payment period is unknown. Estimates range from $3.75 to $5.19 per month for residential customers based on either a 10 or 15-year term. If ratepayers had been asked to repay the charges over a one-year time period, the cost would have been an additional $47.40 per month.

Atmos Energy delivers natural gas to about 135,000 Kansas customers.