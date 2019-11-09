Attempted u-turn causes fatal accident in Reno County

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has died after a semi driver tries to make a u-turn but ends up blocking the intersection, resulting in a two vehicle crash.

The accident occurred 2 a.m. Friday morning on US HWY 50 westbound and the west junction of K-61 south, just a few miles west of South Hutchinson.

Truck driver, 46-year-old Jose Cota-Espinoza was traveling northeast on K-61 when he missed his exit. He attempted to make a u-turn and became stuck, blocking both lanes of K-61 with his truck.

Melvin Uphoff, 72-years-old of Hutchinson was traveling southwest on K-61 when he and his vehicle struck the semi.

Uphoff died of injuries related to the crash. The driver of the semi had no apparent injuries.

Uphoff’s next of kin has been notified.