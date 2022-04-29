WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While leaving home may be the right road for some, others chose a different route.

There is a concern and push to keep people here in Wichita and Kansas.

Kristin Stinnett, one of the youngest assistant district attorneys in Sedgwick County, says she decided to stay in Kansas for multiple reasons.

“I had more support here in Kansas. I love Wichita. I love the community here,” Stinnett said.

She’s a born and raised Wichitan.

“I went to West High all four years,” said Stinnett.

During that time, she was introduced to Rise Up For Youth, a mentorship program helping prepare high school students for the next steps in their lives.

“I come from a single-family background, and my mom couldn’t afford college, so in high school, I didn’t think that was in the cards for me,” said Stinnett.

With the help of her program sisterhood, she shuffled those cards and played a winning hand. It took her to Wichita State University.

“I went to college for free, and I went to law school, not for free that cost a pretty penny,” Stinnett said.

Keeping her rooted in the Sunflower State.

“I love it. I went to Washburn down the street still in Kansas, and after law school, this is the only job I applied for, and I got it, and now, I’m here,” said Stinnett.

Here she’s happy and at home.

“I still want to encourage the next generation,” said Stinnett.

“There’s a little girl somewhere looking at me and my story wanting to do the same thing, so it is ultimately fulfilling to be in the same position that I’m in now.”

She’s spreading the message, that knowledge, growth, and success can all be accomplished in your hometown if you desire.

In addition, to Rise Up For Youth, groups like Lead for Kansas look for areas that will keep people in the state.

Kristin says she keeps in touch with her mentors in the Rise up for Youth program and is in the process of being a mentor to a young girl who wants to be a lawyer one day.

Kristen is also continuing to set accomplish goals and develop new ones.

She works in the traffic division but plans to practice criminal law someday.

Rise Up for Youth’s annual fundraiser closes on Saturday, and the organization has a goal of $75k this year.