Attorney General: Frontenac violated open records law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has found the city of Frontenac violated the state’s open records law when it sought to charge a reporter $3,500 to receive public records.

The reporter, from KOAM-TV, was seeking public records involving the firing of three city employees in September.

Schmidt said the city’s fee and a request for $225 per hour for its attorney to work on the request were unreasonable.

The attorney general ordered Frontenac officials to undergo training on the Kansas Open Records Act and establish procedures to avoid violating the law in the future.

