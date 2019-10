WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Attorney General William P. Barr will travel to Wichita, Kansas, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, to participate in a roundtable event with Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, and state and local law enforcement.

The meeting will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Wichita State University Law Enforcement Center.

KSN News will be at tomorrow’s event.

