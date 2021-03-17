Audio released from Kansas Senate Majority leader’s wrong-way chase and DUI charge arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Dispatch released the audio to KSNT News Tuesday afternoon of callers allegedly spotting the Kansas Senate Majority leader driving on the wrong side of the highway.
Callers reported seeing a white SUV driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-470 near Wanamaker Road, and later I-70 starting around 12:45 a.m. Law enforcement said they chased the driver, identified as Republican Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop.
Authorities finally stopped him in downtown Topeka. In radio chatter, they are heard preparing to use stop-spikes on Suellentrop’s car.
The Kansas Highway Patrol arrested Suellentrop on suspicion of driving under the influence and fleeing law enforcement, but Shawnee County District Court Judge Penny Moylan dismissed the charges against him, citing lack of probable cause.
Listen to the full audio released by Shawnee County Dispatch below: