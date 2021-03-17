Audio released from Kansas Senate Majority leader’s wrong-way chase and DUI charge arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Dispatch released the audio to KSNT News Tuesday afternoon of callers allegedly spotting the Kansas Senate Majority leader driving on the wrong side of the highway.

Gene Suellentrop (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Callers reported seeing a white SUV driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-470 near Wanamaker Road, and later I-70 starting around 12:45 a.m. Law enforcement said they chased the driver, identified as Republican Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop.

Authorities finally stopped him in downtown Topeka. In radio chatter, they are heard preparing to use stop-spikes on Suellentrop’s car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol arrested Suellentrop on suspicion of driving under the influence and fleeing law enforcement, but Shawnee County District Court Judge Penny Moylan dismissed the charges against him, citing lack of probable cause.

Listen to the full audio released by Shawnee County Dispatch below:

A caller reports a white SUV got on the highway near Wanamaker Road going the wrong way. (Courtesy Audio/Shawnee County Dispatch)
A caller reports the white SUV passed her, still in the wrong lanes, while driving towards Topeka Boulevard. The phone call breaks up midway through and is difficult to transcribe. (Courtesy Audio/Shawnee County Dispatch)
Another caller reports Suellentrop’s white SUV almost hit him while driving the wrong way. At this point, the SUV is driving just past Gage Boulevard. The dispatcher confirms law enforcement is now looking for the car. (Courtesy Audio/Shawnee County Dispatch)
Intermittent radio chatter from the Topeka Police Department’s West Dispatch between authorities working to find the white SUV. At 6:21 into this recording, they spot Suellentrop’s car and say he won’t stop. A chase ensues. At the end of the clip, authorities confirm they have the driver in custody. (Courtesy Audio/Shawnee County Dispatch)
Intermittent radio chatter from the Topeka Police Department’s East Dispatch between authorities working to find the white SUV. In this recording, authorities confirm they are preparing to use stop-spikes on Suellentrop’s car. Eventually, they say they have stopped the SUV near the 4th Street bridge in downtown Topeka. (Courtesy Audio/Shawnee County Dispatch)

