Audubon sues over water rights at Quivira Wildlife Refuge

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Audubon of Kansas has sued over water rights at a wildlife refuge in central Kansas.

The federal lawsuit filed Friday by the environmental group against the U.S. Department of the Interior and various federal and state officials alleges they have failed to protect the senior water rights belonging to the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge.

The lawsuit contends the 22,135-acre refuge provides sanctuary to a wide variety of waterfowl, shorebirds and other wetland species.

Quivera has suffered from a water shortage because of groundwater pumping upstream in the Rattlesnake Creek basin by irrigators, who the Audubon contends have lesser water rights than the refuge.