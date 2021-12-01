Augusta Historic Theatre marquee lights shining bright again

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The marquee lights are shining bright again at the Augusta Historic Theatre. The theatre is located at 523 State St.

A storm more than a decade ago knocked out the neon at the historic theatre.

After years of fundraising, the Augusta Arts Council raised enough money to fix the lights. A large crowd gathered Monday to celebrate the lights being turned back on.

The Augusta Theatre was built in 1935 and was one of the first in the country to have neon lights inside and outside.

The lighting took place before the Christmas parade downtown.

