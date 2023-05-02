WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Augusta has been charged in a Wichita cold case from 2007.

Ted Foy’s first appearance (KSN Photo)

According to court documents, 52-year-old Ted Foy has been charged with the following:

Aggravated criminal sodomy; no consent

Rape; Sexual intercourse with a person who does not consent; Force

Aggravated sexual battery where victim is overcome by force or fear

Attempted rape; With person who doesn’t consent; Force

According to the WPD, at 11 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2007, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of S. Tara Falls in reference to a sexual assault case.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a suspect had broken into a home and sexually assaulted a female victim.

“Investigators worked to identify a suspect but were unable to despite exhausting all available resources at the time,” the WPD said.

The WPD says recently, investigators were able to utilize genealogical investigative techniques to assist in identifying a potential suspect. This was in collaboration with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Cold Case Team and the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center.

The suspect’s identity was confirmed to be Foy’s through DNA.

Foy is being held on a $500,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for May 15.