AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Augusta woman’s passion goes beyond her job as a realtor, she is connecting with the community and spreading positivity through a yearly sunflower field.

Diana Burress said this tradition has lasted 15 years.

It all started when her husband planted a sunflower field as a present.

“Our kids would take pictures in em, and our daughters were in high school maybe middle school at that point, and we would let my clients come out,” said B Realty Realtor/Broker and Sunflower field owner, Diana Burress.

Augusta sunflower field (KSNW Photo)

Augusta sunflower field (KSNW Photo)

It’s evolved to a place for anyone to snap a picture and enjoy the Kansas state flower.

“It is the first time I’ve experienced this. It’s beautiful,” said Tristan Rodriguez, who visited the field.

Visitors enjoy Augusta sunflower field (KSNW Photo)

Augusta sunflower field (KSNW Photo)

Augusta sunflower field (KSNW Photo)

“I get people that will stop me in Walmart or on the street, and they will be like, ‘Are you doing the sunflowers?’ So many people message me, and they want the sunflowers,” said Burress.

The field of yellow takes time and good weather to sprout.

“They like the sun, and they like the dry if it is too wet, they don’t want to grow, so this is perfect weather for them, and just having some good timely rains has been nice,” said Burress.

Last year, the field didn’t bloom, but this year she is happy the flowers are back.

“They just bloom whenever they darn will want to,” said Burress.

Diana Burress stands in her sunflower field (KSNW Photo)

Her love for the flower grows beyond the field.

Just down the road is her Sunflower Silo.

She said she isn’t a painter but decided to hand-paint it back in 2020.

“I took the brushes, and God took my hands, and it is stunning. I drive by it all the time, and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I painted that,'” said Burress.

Sunflower Silo (KSNW Photo)

Diana Burress discusses her Sunflower Silo (KSNW Photo)

Sunflower Silo (KSNW Photo)

Sunflower Silo (KSNW Photo)

Sunflower Silo (KSNW Photo)

While the sunflowers only last a few weeks, the laughs and joy the field brings keep her going.

“It’s just good for the soul. It just makes you feel like you’re doing something positive,” said Burress.

She said she will keep spreading the sunshine as long as she can.

The field is free to visit and is open from sun up to sun down.

She expects the flowers to stay in bloom till this Saturday or Sunday, August 26th and 27th.

It’s located near the intersection of SW 115th St. and SW Thunder Rd. in Augusta.

You can find the Sunflower Silo at 8787 SW 120th St, Augusta, KS 67010.

For more information, click here.