AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sept. 7, the City of Augusta announced that it will reconsider its dog breed ban at its next meeting that is scheduled for later this month.

“The City Council will begin considering a preliminary first draft of a revised animal control ordinance at their next regular meeting on September 19th, overturning the existing dog breed ban in the City of Augusta,” said the Facebook post.

The city says the current draft of the revised city ordinance will continue to address dangerous animals but that the provisions will no longer be breed-specific or prohibit certain breeds from existing within the community.

According to City Code Ch. 2, Article 1, 2-114 Dangerous dogs; prohibited, “It shall be unlawful for any person or legal entity to keep, harbor or in any way possess a dangerous dog as defined by this article within the limits of the City of Augusta, Kansas.”

A dangerous dog, according to city code, “means any dog which is known to its keeper or harborer, or reasonably should be known to its keeper or harborer, to have a propensity, tendency or disposition to attack unprovoked, to cause injury or to otherwise endanger the safety of human beings or domestic animals. It is hereby declared to be the policy of this city that keepers and harborers of dogs that are of a size and breed that allow the animal to be capable of inflicting life threatening injuries upon human beings are held to a very high standard of care regarding their knowledge of such propensity, tendency or disposition as to their animal and to confine and restrict movement of such animals. In determining whether or not a keeper or harborer of such an animal should know reasonably about such propensities, tendencies or dispositions the municipal court shall apply a very high standard. The following breeds shall be presumed to be dangerous animals and all provisions shall apply to their care and confinement:

(1) The Staffordshire Bull Terrier breed of dogs;

(2) The American Staffordshire Terrier breed of dogs;

(3) The American Pit Bull Terrier breed of dogs;

(4) The Rottweiler breed of dogs;

(5) The Wolf hybrid or Tundra Shepherd breed of dogs;

(6) Any dog that has the appearance and characteristics of being predominantly of the breeds of dogs known as Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrid or Tundra Shepherd;

(7) Any dog kept or harbored primarily, or in part, for the purpose of dog fighting, or any dog trained for dog fighting; or any dog not owned by a governmental or law enforcement unit used primarily to guard public or private property.”

If you have any feedback you would like to give regarding this proposed change, the city says to contact your city council members.