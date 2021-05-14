Augusta woman killed in crash in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash on Thursday took the life of a 41-year-old Augusta woman.

Rebecca Castillo was the passenger in a pickup headed east on U.S. 400 near Beaumont when the pickup she was in crossed the center line and hit an oncoming semi-truck. The pickup truck came to rest on its rooftop on top of a guardrail. Castillo died in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, 39-year-old Jennifer Hoffman of Wichita, had a minor injury according to the Kansas Highway Patrol report. The 35-year-old semi-truck driver from Missouri was not injured.

The KHP report said Hoffman was wearing a seatbelt, and Castillo was not.

